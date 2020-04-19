Zimmerman Cheese receives $10,000 donation, ships products to Second Harvest Food Bank

MADISON, Wis.– InterCon Construction donated $10,000 to Zimmerman Cheese, all because of a Facebook post from a local dairy farmer.

Jessica Gruenenfelder reached out to family and friends on Facebook to explain the challenges the dairy industry is facing during the pandemic, adding the best way to support local dairy farmers is to purchase products directly from the processors. Gruenenfelder ships her milk to Zimmerman Cheese, and offered to distribute orders for people.

“I posted something out there, and it just got so many shares and so many people reached out to us,” Gruenenfelder said.

The vice president of InterCon Construction saw the post and called Gruenenfelder on the phone.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll just get my pen and paper ready to write your cheese order down,'” Gruenenfelder said. “He said, ‘We would like to donate $10,000,’ and I was just like oh my gosh. I started crying.”

The donation will go to Zimmerman Cheese, who will produce products and ship them to Second Harvest Food Bank in Madison.

“This $10,000 donation is definitely going to keep us busy,” Gruenenfelder said.



Gruenenfelder said she got the idea from Melissa Leonard-Flannery, another local dairy farmer who made a similar post.

“If anybody really wants to speak with their dollar and help somebody out local, then this is how you do it,” Melissa Leonard-Flannery said. “You call up your local factories and you place an order and you tell them what your car looks like and what time you’ll be there and they’ll have it ready for you.”

Leonard-Flannery is also ordering and distributing products for friends and family who aren’t able to make it to the factory.

“I put it in a cooler on the porch, they put their money in the cooler, they take their cheese, so we’re still practicing social distancing,” Leonard-Flannery said.

The original intent of the posts were to teach the community how to support Wisconsin’s local dairy industry.

“We need to educate the public that there are other ways to get your dairy products, and to get away from just going to the store and getting them there,” Leonard-Flannery said. “You can buy them from a place that is taking care of their patrons.”

These dairy farmers said the best way to support the industry is to keep consuming all dairy products.

