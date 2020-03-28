Zimbrick Auto offers emergency services to customers only

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Zimbrick Automotive have shut-down service centers in compliance with Governors Evers’ safer at home order.

Zimbrick officially closed on Wednesday and plan to remain closed until April 8th.

The company will offer auto repairs in emergency situations only. It must be consistent with the state order.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments