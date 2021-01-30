Zhan “Ross” Luo

MADISON / BEIJING, CHINA – Zhan “Ross” Luo, age 29, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after a brief illness. Ross was born on August 12, 1991, in Xuchang, China, the son of Jingwei Luo (dad) and Zhan Wen (mom).

Ross knew from an early age that he wanted to study in the United States. He achieved this dream, graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in psychology in 2014. It was also at UW-Madison where he met his spouse, Catherine Steffel (they lived down the hall from one another during their first year of college in 2010). After countless shared meals and late-night study sessions at Steenbock and College libraries, Ross and Catherine decided to make their relationship official in 2012. They later married on May 5, 2017.

Ross loved adventure – he always seemed to be trying something new. He enjoyed sailing his friends around Lake Mendota and showing them the ropes (literally) as a member of Hoofer Sailing Club. Later, he discovered a passion for aviation. After he earned his private pilot’s license, he delighted in flying friends and family around the Midwest or just to pop down to his in-law’s in Brookfield for a quick “hello.” He instilled his yen for travel in Catherine, whisking her off to try new foods and embrace new experiences in cities and towns near and far.

Ross, we hold close to our hearts the memories we have of you as a beloved husband, son, son-in-law, and friend. You were a steady hand that was always there to guide Catherine through any storm. We will never forget your earnest and giving spirit.

Ross is survived by his wife, Catherine; his parents, Jingwei and Zhan; and numerous other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a time when we can all safely gather and remember Ross together.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a dedicated donation to the EAA Aviation Foundation’s Young Eagles program or to the Allen Centennial Garden at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A Chinese translation of this obituary is forthcoming.

