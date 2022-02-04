Zelda Mae Droster

Zelda Mae (Leistikow) Droster passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. She was born on April 14, 1930, in Fall River, Wis., to the late Ada (Steinbach) and Emil Leistikow. She grew up on a farm in North Leeds, where she attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Poynette High School in 1947. In high school, Zelda was a drummer as well as a member of the “Terrific Tees” a.k.a. “Terrible Tees.”

After high school, Zelda moved to Madison, where she rented a room in a home while she attended secretarial school. While earning extra money as a car hop, she met Marvin. They were married in South Leeds, Wis., on Nov. 11, 1950. Their marriage lasted over 70 years before Marvin’s passing, in April 2021. She eventually worked in fiscal affairs at UW Hospital for over 40 years in a job she loved.

Zelda was an avid bargain hunter and loved going to garage sales with her grandchildren. She loved playing cards, baking for friends and family (especially chocolate chip cookies) at Christmas and spending time with her friends and family. A favorite pastime was watching UW basketball. She loved having her grandchildren for overnights and visits.

After retirement, she traveled the country with friends and family. Zelda was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church. She spent many years volunteering in the Bethel Food Pantry. One of her joys was her volunteer work with Bethel Estate Sales, where she made many great friends. She continued close friendships and had lunches with her class of 1947 and former co-workers.

Left to cherish Zelda’s memory are her children, Linette (Greg) Zuchowski, Monica (William) Pritchard and Jay (Mary) Droster. She adored her grandchildren, Alicia and Amy Zuchowski, Jennifer (Justin) Grassel, Catherine Pritchard, Andrew Pritchard, Nicolas (Madeline) Pritchard, Colin (Heather) Droster, and Isaac and Cody Droster. Her eight great-grandchildren brought additional joy in recent years. She is further survived by a niece and nephews, Susan Miller and Daniel and Paul Manke, and their families; goddaughter, Kathy Van Maren; sisters-in-law, Barbara Heath and Julie Leistikow; brothers-in-law, Robert Schutz and Darrell Heath; additional nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Special thanks to her dear friend of over 70 years, Ruth Esser, as well as her neighbors, Dee, Bonnie, Dorothy, Jessica and Dan for their friendship and support.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bruce and Glen Leistikow, Edna Schutz and Hazel Manke.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Zelda’s name can be made to Olbrich Botanical Gardens or Bethel Horizons. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Zelda was a kind and generous person who will be missed by many.

