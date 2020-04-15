Zack Baun has diluted drug-test at NFL Combine

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON – There’s a lot of “buzz” around Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun. The Brown Deer native is projected to be a late first/early second round pick in the NFL Draft and is list as Mel Kiper’s number three backer on his big board.

But all that could change. Baun had a diluted drug-test at the NFL Combine, which means there was too much water in his test to see if he was taking any banned substances. Under the new CBA, a diluted drug-test isn’t a failed test and won’t count as a strike against him.

