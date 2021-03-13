Zachary W. Brunton

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Zachary W. Brunton, 29, of Muscoda, Wisconsin, died on Monday, March 8, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at the Harrison Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. The family is requesting that you wear a mask and practice social distancing during your time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Zachary W. Brunton Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Zach was born on September 25, 1991 in Platteville, son of William “Bill” Brunton and Jennifer Becker. He graduated from Fennimore High School in 2010. He worked at Meister Cheese, Muscoda, for the past six years. Zach enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, ATV rides, going on trips, cookouts, and bonfires especially with his twin, family, and friends.

Zach is survived by his mother, Jen Becker; his twin brother, Luke (Brenna Ricco) Brunton and brothers, Jacob (Alyssa Daniels) Brunton and Tyler (Wendy) Brunton; sisters, Tana Kuhagen (Brunton), Kimberly and Katie Brunton; grandparents, Carla and Mike Fry and Jim and Pat Becker; Girlfriend; Chelsea Lathrop; nieces and nephew, David Jr, Lily, and Cora; his favorite cousin Cole Peterson, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Brunton on May 24, 2014, Grandparents, Cletus and Ileen Brunton, Aunt, Nancy Brunton, and cousin, Heather Fishnick.

