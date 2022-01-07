Zachary Scott Nelson

by Obituaries

OREGON / MADISON – Zachary “Zach” Scott Nelson, age 32, left us all on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

He was born on June 24, 1989, to Scott and Diane (Crotty) Nelson. He was a graduate of Oregon High School, class of 2008.

Zach was an extremely hard worker, a trait he got from his dad. He always had two to three jobs at a time. He was also extremely generous, also like his dad. If you went to grade school with Zach, chances are he bought you lunch at some point as his lunch account was always in the negative and he never ate.

Zach loved his cars, his dog babies (Axel and Luna), casinos, meat raffles (he would win every time), babies (he would have been the BEST dad ever), but most of all Zach loved his HUGE circle of friends. And it was HUGE.

He is survived by his mom and dad; sister, Brooke (Aaron) Elenbaum; aunts and uncles, Cindy Crotty, Tracy (Chuck) DiMaggio, Glen (Denise) Nelson, Mike (Michele) Nelson, Brett (Sue) Nelson, Bart Nelson, and Chester (Sandi) Nelson; grandfather, Roger Nelson; his girlfriend, Brooke Schumann and her family; numerous cousins; and his amazing posse of friends.

Zach is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dale and Donna Crotty and Ginger Nelson; and his uncle, Dave Crotty.

A celebration of life will be held at BARNWOOD EVENTS, 3230 Larsen Road, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a time of sharing at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

To Zach’s circle of friends, please take care and look out for each other. He was so lucky to have all of you in his life. To all the parents, please hold your kids tight and never take a day for granted.

Z – you have no idea the enormous hole you’ve left in our hearts. Till we meet again.

