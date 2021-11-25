Yvonne R. Call

by Obituaries

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Yvonne R. Call, daughter of Irene and James Rasmussen, was born December 27, 1935, in Stoughton, Wisconsin, where she spent most of her life until she passed away on November 17, 2021, due to complications of cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Ron Soiney and Lorein Reynolds and nephew Bruce McGuigan. She leaves behind sons Jerry, Danny (Yoko) and Mike Call, daughter Jolene (Paul) Acker, grandchildren Noah and Carly Acker and Rachel Call, great-grandchild Antonio Call, sisters Joyce (Bob Eby) McGuigan and Jan Rasmussen.

Whether you remember her as Yvonne or BeBon, you know she had a warm and giving heart. She spent much of her life as a hairdresser and later retired from the office of Nazareth House. She then volunteered at Stoughton Hospital in the gift shop, at the front desk, or anywhere she was needed. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage, she loved her Brewers and Packers and playing cards with her many friends. But most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren with her whole heart. She was a friend to many and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

We will gather to celebrate Yvonne’s life at 12:00 Noon on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton. Coffee and conversation to follow the service.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service on Sunday at the church.

Mom, you left us much too soon. We will carry your love and spirit in our hearts always.

