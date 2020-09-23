Yvonne “Kess” Bischoff

Yvonne “Kess” Bischoff passed away at age 94 on September 23, 2020 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City, WI.

Kess was born in Fairfax, SD on January 16, 1926 where she lived for about a year before moving to Waunakee and then eventually to Middleton, WI. Kess was the daughter of Denis and Teresa Kessenich, hence her lifetime nickname of Kess. She was one of four children with two brothers, Richard and Jerry and is survived by her loving sister Joanne and her husband Art Stark, her sisters-in-law Carol Utter and Ilene Bischoff. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Jennifer and her loving husband Ernie.

Kess was considered to be somewhat of a tomboy and always excelled at sports playing softball at Middleton High School. When her entire class of 17 year-old men left for WWII, Kess planted a Victory Garden and began writing to each classmate that was overseas. One in particular, Ernest Bischoff was touched by her friendship. When he returned, they fell in love and were married on September 30, 1946. They soon had a perfect foursome, one daughter Sue Ann (Susie) and a son Denis. They lived the All-American dream surrounded by family and friends and enjoyed being active members of St Bernard’s Catholic Church. During this time Kess discovered another sport which became her passion, golf. After an exciting 18 year career at Channel 27, WKOW in Madison, she and Ernie were able to retire and spend winters in Tucson and had many happy hours with new friends playing golf, cards and dancing. Kess was always good at meeting new people and having fun. She was the rare combo of being an excellent listener who you could trust with your problems and someone you could go to for a laugh. If you were her friend, she never forgot your birthday. When she and Ernie moved to The Pines Senior Living, she quickly got all the residents to meet in the mornings for coffee and later for cards. No one was left out or could feel lonely when Kess was around. In addition to her many friends she was deeply loved by her children, grand and great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

Her family includes Susan and Denny Kowalke, Matthew, Shundra, Mikko and Emerson Watts, Trevor and Natalie Kowalke, Denis and Mary Lee Bischoff, Bill, Lisa, Maria, Michael Sermania, Jacqueline Denise Van Loan, Samantha and Miles Pritzkow and many nieces and nephews.

As a resident of Maplewood Nursing Home, she became the Queen, the one everyone wanted to see. Her grandchildren knew where all the candy was kept. The caring staff would bring their children and grandchildren to visit. There was always candy and maybe a game to watch. As a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, Kess was beyond thrilled when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. She was also very grateful for her long and happy life and that she loved Ernie so much. They were truly a perfect match in golf, cards, dancing, love of church and representing the Greatest Generation. On their 74th anniversary on September 30th they will be celebrating in heaven.

We will all gather together at a later time to celebrate her life.

