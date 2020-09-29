Yuriy Ivanovich Dmitriev

MADISON – Yuriy Ivanovich Dmitriev, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

He was born on Feb. 3, 1929, the son of Ivan Dmitriev and Evgeniya (Miroshnichenko) Dmitrieva. He married Margarita Yanchenko Dmitrieva in 1962.

Yuriy proudly worked as a geologist. He enjoyed traveling the world but was happy to find a place to call home in Madison, Wis.

Yuriy is survived by his wife, Margarita; son, Oleg Dmitriev; and grandson, Anton Dmitriev.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

