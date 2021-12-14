Your late-night dining guide to Madison

Madison is still a dining destination after dark. Check out these 17 spots — some offering casual bites and others fine-dining experiences — with kitchens that stay open past 10 p.m.

Eno Vino Downtown

A gold-star Best of Madison winner, Eno Vino Downtown also makes it on the list for late-night dining and drinks. Share the sweet chili calamari fries with friends or try the Mediterranean bruschetta with feta, capers, tomato, kalamata olives and balsamic. 4 p.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays (late-night menu starts at 10 p.m.), 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays (late-night menu starts at 11 p.m.), 1 N. Webster St., 10th floor



Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. – Downtown

The Great Dane, another Best of Madison winner, is a downtown staple with its beer-battered cheese curds, wings and burgers. Some favorites include the chicken pot pie, Wisconsin-style cheddar mac and the New London fish fry. 11 a.m.– 11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 123 E. Doty St.

Mint Mark

This Atwood Avenue-adjacent restaurant offers a lush green interior, upbeat music and a front-row seat looking into the kitchen. The smoked cheddar dip, which comes with braised kale, pickled peppers and sourdough, is a great way to warm up late into the night. The restaurant’s craft cocktail “When Doves Cry” — a mix of tequila, lime juice, a Thai lime leaf syrup and orange blossom water — is a real hit, just ask our writer Aaron Conklin. The menu changes frequently, so you might want to put this spot in your regular rotation to see what each night brings. Bar open from 4-10 p.m., kitchen 5-9 p.m. on Sundays, bar open 4-11 p.m. and kitchen open 5-10 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, bar open 4 p.m.-midnight and kitchen open from 5-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 1929 Winnebago St.

Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè

If you’ve seen Leopold’s on different listings, that’s because this place checks off a ton of boxes: it’s a bookstore with events and music, it’s a cafe, and, beginning at 2 p.m., it transforms into a bar. A Regent Street trifecta, it’s open as late as midnight. 10 a.m.-midnight Tuesday-Sundays, 1301 Regent St.

The Botanist Social

Walk inside The Botanist Social and you may just forget you’re in Madison. Candles flicker with beauty, lighting up the white brick walls and round tables, adding sophistication and modernity to State Street. With its East Coast vibe comes a late-night menu and nearly 50 different gin options. Beginning at 10 p.m., try one of its warm items like the breaded eggplant or the arancini, which is breaded mushroom risotto with truffle ailoi. Other options include, but are not limited to, delicious snacks like cheese curds, chicken wings, sweet potato and truffle fries. 206 State St., late-night menu available at 10 p.m., restaurant closes at midnight on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends

Tornado Room Steak House

Picture it: The clock strikes 10 p.m. Other places may have closed, but Tornado Room Steak House is just handing out its late-night menu. You enjoy a glass of wine or try the French Onion soup to start. Then, maybe you go outside of your comfort zone with an appetizer order of the frog legs, sautéed with brandy, garlic and honey. In nearly every way, this place is a late-night dining dream. Late-night menu available 10 p.m.-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, 116 S. Hamilton St.

Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar

Dubai has a central location and Arabic food offerings for any late-night foodie. Try the fatoush salad with greens, tomato, cucumber, peppers and fried bread on the side. Crispy fries are another great side with any one of its sandwiches – gyro, beef kefta, kebab chicken or kebab lamb. Kitchen closes at 10 p.m. Monday-Fridays, 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 419 State St.

Lucille

Lucille is known for pizza, and its late-night, New York-style option is one of the stand-outs. But don’t sleep on the empanadas (choose between beef picadillo, chipotle chicken or black bean and plantain). We have a feeling those empanadas are best enjoyed just before midnight after a night out on the town. Late-night menu available 10 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturdays, Lucille, 101 King St.

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies – Livingston

It’s all about the crunch of the crust at Salvatore’s. This establishment is an ideal stop on a chilly night whether you want to sit down for your meal or take your box of pizza to-go. (Sal’s also delivers.) Of its three locations, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies is open the latest on North Livingston Street. People with gluten allergies will find some ease knowing Salvatore’s can make some of its pizzas gluten, dairy and egg-free. 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays, 10 N. Livingston St.

Ian’s Pizza by the Slice: By the Capitol

While we’re on the pizza train, Ian’s Pizza is a tried and true late-night spot. It’s open as late as 3 a.m. — but we recommend you avoid the college crowds by heading to the location closer to the Capitol (100 State St.). There, build your own or get the iconic Mac N’ Cheese pizza. You’ll have no trouble finding the restaurant with its cheesy aromas traveling throughout the downtown area every time that doors swings open. One of Ian’s current specials is the Green Sauce Super Veg pizza, which consists of mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, spinach, kale, artichoke hearts, sautéed mushrooms, red onions and charmoula, which is a cilantro-based sauce.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Thursday-Saturdays, 310 N. Frances St. Other locations are 310 N. Frances St. and 321 Garver Green.

Madistan

This is the spot you go when all you want is a big, hearty comfort meal. Try the chicken biryani, beef kabob roll, falafel sandwich or gyro combo at Madistan, a family-run, Pakistani-Mediterranean eatery. Also on its expansive menu are chicken tenders and cheeseburgers with fries. 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 317 N. Bassett St

Canteen

A simple taco never fails — especially when hunger strikes near the end of the night. Try Canteen’s shrimp diablo taco, marinated in chipotle with avocado, pico de gallo and cream. There are also vegan and vegetarian options like the crispy Brussels sprouts taco or the fried cauliflower taco. Late-night happy hour available 9 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 111 S. Hamilton St.

La Hacienda

Speaking of tacos, La Hacienda has been serving Madison Mexican food since 1996. Fast forward 25 years, the restaurant is still here with options that include vegetable, shrimp, steak or chicken fajitas. For a warm, traditional dinner, order the comida corrida, a beef or pork hot sauce stew. 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursdays, 9 a.m-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 515 S. Park St.



Nitty Gritty – Madison

It’s known as “the birthday place,” but Nitty Gritty’s late-night menu — with gluten-free and vegan options — gives it an edge. Order anything from the menu until midnight. You can’t go wrong with a fourth meal of nachos or chicken wings. 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturdays and Sundays, 223 N. Frances St.

Sushi Express

If there is one place you can almost always count on for a quick bite after a long day, it’s Sushi Express. Watch out for the snow stone roll, a deep-fried, soft shell crab tempura that comes with cucumber and white tuna jalapeño, then topped with eel sauce. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays. Sushi Express, 610 University Ave.

Paul’s Pel’meni

Dare say you haven’t tried Paul’s Pel’meni, you may get some stares. For college students, Pel’meni dumplings are some of the most epic late-night food option in the downtown area. Few restaurants are open with such reliably good options as Paul’s. Madison locals know this and reap the benefits — on some nights until 3 a.m. 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. M-W, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday, Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays, 414 W Gilman St.

Kosharie

Kabobs, gyros, shawarma, salads, soups — that doesn’t even cover it all on Fawzy Mohamed’s menu at Kosharie. Here, he cooks up a fine balance of American and Egyptian dishes to serve any craving. Order the classic Kosharie, a mixed assortment of vegetables, garbanzo beans, lentils, rice and pasta in tomato sauce. For dessert, try the baklava pastry, which is a sweet, flaky pastry dessert. 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 1437 Regent St.