Your guide to Restaurant Week To Go

Restaurant Week To Go is back Sept. 14-25!

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Parthenon

Restaurant Week To Go is back Sept. 14-25! Madison Magazine is excited to bring back this dining experience to support Madison’s local restaurants. For this rendition restaurants are offering some of their favorite comfort food items.

To make it easy, we’ve made a guide so you can check out the menus based on what you’re most interested in eating. Find all menus here.

Price Points

$25 Individual

Beef Butter BBQ

Benvenuto’s Italian Grill

Brasserie V

Buck & Honey’s

CIRC

Eno Vino

Grampa’s Pizzeria

Heritage BBQ

Hi Point Steak House

Liliana’s

Lucille

Mariner’s Inn

Mediterranean Cafe

Monona Bakery & Eatery

Nau-Ti-Gal

Nitty Gritty

Nonno’s

Osteria Papavero

Porter Coffee-Bandit Tacos

Roll Play

Sal’s – Sun Prairie

Sals’ – Darkhorse

Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ

Smoky’s Club

The Brass Ring

The Roman Candle

Villa Dolce

$25 Couple

Christy’s Landing

La Kitchenette

Liberty Station Tavern

Longtable Beer Cafe

Migrants Madison

Nick’s Restaurant

Parthenon Gryos

Rookie’s Food & Spirits

$40 Family

Beef Butter BBQ

Benvenuto’s Italian Grill

Brasserie V

Buck & Honey’s

Christy’s Landing

CIRC

Eno Vino

Heritage BBQ

Longtable Beer Cafe

Lucille

Mediterranean Cafe

Migrants Madison

Monona Bakery & Eatery

Nick’s Restaurant

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Parthenon Gryos

Porter Coffee-Bandit Tacos

Roll Play

Rookie’s Food & Spirits

Sal’s – Monona

Sal’s – Madison E Johnson

Sal – Sun Prairie

Sal’s – Darkhorse

Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ

Sugar River Pizza Co.

The Roman Candle

What are you craving?

BBQ

Beef Butter BBQ

Heritage BBQ

Liberty Station Madison

North and South

Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ

Vegetarian/Vegan

Liliana’s

Lucille

Mediterranean Cafe

Nitty Gritty

Osteria Papavero

Porter

Roll Play

Sugar River Pizza

Steak

Benvenutos

Liliana’s

Mariner’s

Migrants

Nau-Ti-Gal

Smoky’s Club

Pizza

Christy’s Landing

Grampa’s Pizzeria

Lucille

Osteria Papavero

Sal’s

The Roman Candle

Villa Dolce

Fish

Benvenuto’s

CIRC

Eno Vino

Hi Point Steak House

Mariner’s

Migrants

Nau-Ti-Gal

Nonno’s

Osteria Papavero

Smoky’s Club

Burgers

Longtable

Nitty Gritty

Rookie’s Food & Spirits

The Brass Ring

Tacos

CIRC

Migrants

Nitty Gritty

Porter Coffee-Bandit Tacos

Cheese Curds

Nitty Gritty

Rookie’s Food & Spirits

The Brass Ring

Italian

Benvenuto’s

Nonno’s

Osteria Papavero

Sal’s

Villa Dolce

Cheesecake

Benvenuto’s

Brasserie V

Mariner’s

Roll Play

Smoky’s Club

The Brass Ring

Breakfast

Migrants

Pasta

Benvenutos

Buck & Honey’s

Liliana’s

Roll Play

Rookie’s Food & Spirits

Sal’s – Livingston

Sugar River Pizza

Villa Dolce

Cake

Buck & Honey’s

Grampa’s Pizzeria

Migrants

Nau-Ti-Gal

Osteria Papavero

Role Play

Roman Candle

Soup

Eno Vino

Liliana’s

Mediterranean Cafe

Nick’s Restaurant

Nonno’s

The Brass Ring

Villa Dolce

Mediterranean

Mediterranean Cafe

Nick’s Restaurant

Parthenon Gyros

Villa Dolce

To stay up-to-date on everything Restaurant Week, find us on Instagram @madisonrestaurantweek. Use #RWMadison or #RWMadisonToGo to be feature on our feed and in stories.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.