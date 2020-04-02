Your Design Dream Team

Dream House Dream Kitchens could not have chosen a more fitting name for its business. A complete design, selections and remodel firm, Dream will work with you to turn your dreams for your space into reality.

With Dream, each project begins with a visit to your home, where a design team will gather photos and measurements and talk with you one on one to fully understand your dream project.

Once a solid jumping-off point is established, your design team will begin the creation of space plans and design concepts that are in line with your vision, stylized to your personal tastes, fully functional and completely customized for your family’s needs.

“Our designers work the home’s layout and provide drawings and colored 3D renderings to help them envision the space,” Jerry Schmidt, Dream House’s sales director said. “We focus on form and function at Dream. Sure, we want the space to be beautiful, stunning and timeless, but we also want the design to fit your needs and how you flow through your home.”

Unlike some firms, Dream ensures that all clients are part of the process every single step of the way. Designers dedicated to making your vision come to life will work with you to tweak designs and layouts until you are satisfied, excited and looking forward to your project’s groundbreaking.

While you may have an overall vision for your space, choosing details can become overwhelming. With a seemingly endless selection of cabinetry, countertops, hardware and color schemes, you’ll collaborate with your design team to choose the best products and materials for your style and needs.

Dream knows how excited you’ll be about the progress of your space, which is why your project management team, or “Dream Team,” will create a comprehensive timeline for your project, breaking it down week by week, simply and clearly.

“At Dream, you should have the best experience possible,” Schmidt said. “Let’s enjoy the process together. Homeowners should relish designing the space, picking out all of the materials and then seeing the space come to life.”•