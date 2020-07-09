Your chance to weigh in on combating climate change
MADISON, Wis. — The Task Force on Climate Change formed by Governor Evers is holding public listening sessions Thursday via video conferencing.
The task force is developing a strategy to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change for the benefit of all Wisconsin communities.
Dates for the Virtual Public Hearings for the Climate Change Task Force:
Tuesday, June 23 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 27 – 12 to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 9 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Listening sessions will be held over Zoom video conferencing. You can join by video at this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3655656200?pwd=Sml3SW5SVm5DblVOR2tlUUg1UUdPdz09++
Or use your phone to dial in:
312-626-6799
ID: 365 565 6200
Password: 219745
