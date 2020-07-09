Your chance to weigh in on combating climate change

Chris Stanford by Chris Stanford

MADISON, Wis. — The Task Force on Climate Change formed by Governor Evers is holding public listening sessions Thursday via video conferencing.

The task force is developing a strategy to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change for the benefit of all Wisconsin communities.

For those who can't join tonight's listening session, our fourth listening session for the Task Force on Climate Change is this Thursday at 6 pm! We'll be discussing agriculture, land use, and food systems, and we want to hear from you. Register here➡️ https://t.co/5h1xcXpbl7 pic.twitter.com/WCZxI3bLOt — Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (@LGMandelaBarnes) July 7, 2020

Dates for the Virtual Public Hearings for the Climate Change Task Force:

Tuesday, June 23 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 – 12 to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 – 6 to 8 p.m.​

Thursday, July 9 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Listening sessions will be held over Zoom video conferencing. You can join by video at this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3655656200?pwd=Sml3SW5SVm5DblVOR2tlUUg1UUdPdz09++

Or use your phone to dial in:

312-626-6799

ID: 365 565 6200

Password: 219745

