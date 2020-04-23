‘You have support’: Non-profit shares sign with mental health resources in downtown Janesville

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Non-profit group NAMI Rock County is sharing a message of togetherness with the posting of a new sign in downtown Janesville.

“We said, ‘We’ve got to get some positivity out there with everything that’s going on’,” said Matthew Krueger, who sits on the group’s board of directors.

The sign shares the numbers to the National Suicide Hotline (800-273-8255) as well as a local text line (741741).

“The hope would be that when they see it, they realize that they have support,” Krueger said. “There’s someone locally in Rock County that can help.”

Krueger says the group intends to put up billboards in the Rock County area as well with the information.

“We want to let people know that there’s that opportunity out there and that they can talk with someone right now,” he said.

