You can support the Packers with a Letter to Lambeau

by Kyle Jones

Photo by Flickr user Jeramey Jannene

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers are getting ready for the playoffs, and the team is giving fans a unique way to show their support.

You can send encouraging messages and drawings to the team throughout the postseason with Letters to Lambeau.

Drawings and letters can be submitted online or mailed to the following address.

Letters to Lambeau

PO Box 13092

Green Bay, WI 54307-3092

You can also email letters and drawings to letterstolambeau@packers.com

32 fans who send letters and drawings will also be selected to win prizes.

2 winners will receive a Packers Autographed Football

10 winners will receive a Packers Sideline Knit Hat

10 winners will receive a $50 Packers Pro Shop Gift Card

10 winners will receive a $25 Packers Pro Shop Gift Card

The Packers will learn who their Divisional round opponent is this weekend.

Green Bay has home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, excluding if they make it to the Super Bowl, which is scheduled to be held in Los Angeles.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.