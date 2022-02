Town of York teen, missing since December, found safe in Illinois

by Kyle Jones

TOWN OF YORK, Wis. — A 17-year-old girl who went missing from her home in the Town of York in December is home safe.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Jaeline Avendano-Perez had last been seen on the evening of December 29.

On Wednesday, officials said she was found in Des Plaines, Ill., and was brought home safely to her family.

