York County, PA barber hosts outdoor “pop-up” event

This anonymous barber wearing rubber gloves and a Halloween mask hosted a pop-up event charging $12 for an outside-only haircut. Credit: WPMT

CNN –York County is still in the yellow phase for another week. Once it goes green, barbers and hair salons will be able to open. However, one barber in the county did take customers outside and is choosing to stay anonymous.

Wearing rubber gloves and a Halloween mask underneath a concealed sign, the barbershop owner who hosted the pop-up event went by “Covid Barber.”

“It’s unfortunate that Governor Wolf has made us all criminals just because we want to pursue our craft and our employment,” she said.

Being that the county is still in the yellow phase, she’s not allowed to officially open.

“We just wanted to have a visual demonstration for Governor Wolf to see that barbers can honor the public health mandate,” the barber said. “And do their livelihood. pay the rent, etc.”

$12 a hair cut -outside only. The barber said they are following strict CDC guidelines. It’s enough for Matt Sentman of Fairview Township, York County to show his support.

“I just think people are ready to get out and go out to restaurants and get their hair cut,” Sentman said. “And I hope Governor Wolf hears this message and decides to open all businesses here.”

“The ultimate decision should be: if you’re comfortable going to a barbershop, then go. If not, don’t go,” the barber said.

The event was only three hours long. No word if the owner plans to host another one before York County moves to green next week.

