YMCA to provide free meals at 7 Dane Co. locations

MADISON, Wis. — The YMCA of Dane County announced Wednesday that it is launching programs at seven locations throughout the county to provide free daily meals to children and adults.

According to a news release, the YMCA is launching two separate programs to help feed community members.

Children 18-year-old and younger in Sun Prairie are eligible to to receive two free meals per day: a lunch for the day and a breakfast for the next morning. The release said the program begins Wednesday. It will provide 100 meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meals can be picked up at these Sun Prairie locations:

Sun Prairie VFW Post 9362, 349 S. Walker Way

The Element on Main Apartments Clubhouse, 102 Park Circle

Rolling Prairie Apartments Clubhouse, 415 S. Bird Street

McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club, 232 Windsor Street

Adults, especially seniors, will be eligible to receive meals through the YMCA’s drive-up meal program that will distribute 125 meals per day. Adults can pickup meals at these locations:

East YMCA, 711 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison

Sun Prairie YMCA, 1470 Don Simon Dr., Sun Prairie

West YMCA, 5515 Medical Circle, Madison

The release said these meals will be available Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Anyone who drives up is eligible to receive a meal.

“The YMCA is and always has been built to serve the community,” said President/CEO Mark Westover. “It was a struggle to close our doors, but that doesn’t mean we are closing our hearts to the community. We are leveraging our strengths and redeploying our resources to serve those in our community with the greatest needs at this time.”

The YMCA staff will manage meal packaging and distribution to help follow social distancing guidelines as much as possible. All seven locations listed above will continue operation throught regularly scheduled spring break periods.

People who wish to help can support the YMCA’s food assistance programs by donating here.

