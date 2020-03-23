YMCA to provide around-the-clock childcare for children of medical professionals, first responders

MADISON, Wis. — The YMCA of Dane County will offer around the clock childcare for children of medical professionals and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The childcare will be offered at all three YMCA branches in Dane County and starts later this week. Public health regulations limit the YMCA to a maximum of 50 children and 10 staff at each site, according to Scott Shoemaker, a spokesman for the organization.

The programs will be divided into two age groups: 2-5 year-olds and 6-13 year-olds.

The Red Cross is providing the organization with cots, Shoemaker said.

Each YMCA location is closed to the public, which allows for social distancing between students and their classmates.

YMCA staff will sanitize materials and spaces as kids are moved from one space to another. Disinfecting efforts will continue at a heightened level to keep children and their families as safe as possible, Shoemaker said.

The YMCA will subsidize this service to provide it at a below-market cost, Shoemaker said. The organization is also looking nito how it will fully fund the program and pay staff.

Anyone wishing to donate to the YMCA can visit this link.

