YMCA of Dane County hosting virtual seminar for talking to children about issues of race, police brutality

MADISON, Wis. — The YMCA of Dane County is standing in solidarity with communities of color against racial oppression, systemic racism and police brutality in a virtual seminar Wednesday night.

According to a news release, The Y is partnering with Wisconsin-based diversity, equity and inclusion experts. Deanna Singh and Justin Ponder to host the discussion on how to talk with children about race right now. Singh is a Milwaukee native and an author, educator and business leader, who has a MBA from UW-Madison. Ponder is an Associate Professor of English at Marian University and has a Ph.D. in Philosophy from UW-Milwaukee.

The release said parents from all backgrounds can learn more about how to have meaningful conversations with kids.

The seminar is free and available to anyone at www.ymcadane.org.

Earlier Wednesday, The YMCA of Dane County cut ties with CrossFit over the former CEO’s comments about anti-police violence protests.

