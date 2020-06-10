YMCA of Dane Co. cuts ties with CrossFit citing former CEO’s controversial statement about anti-police violence protests

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The YMCA of Dane County is dropping it’s affiliation with the CrossFit organization after insensitive tweets from the organization’s former CEO Greg Glassman sparked outrage over his response to the current nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

According to a statement, the YMCA cut ties with CrossFit due to Glassman’s divisive words. YMCA officials said they will not partner with organizations or people that divide others with their words or actions.

“With so many folks of all races and backgrounds standing together in support of justice and equity around the world, I was especially disheartened to see the dividsive comments of CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman,” YMCA President Mark Westover said. “We’re dropping our affiliation with CrossFit immediately because we owe it to our Dane County Community, our staff and our members to work with partners that share our values.”

The YMCA will still have a scalable strength and conditioning program that will continue under the name “Four Core Community Fitness.” The program will operate the same as it did before the YMCA cut ties with CrossFit.

Officials said they may partner with CrossFit at some point in the future, but they won’t do so until they see “an established pattern of change in the organization.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments