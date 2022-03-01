Yes, you can drop your mask, but leave it on if you’re at the doctor’s office

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s mask requirement ended Tuesday, but you should still keep your face covering on in some situations.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter is reminding residents that masks are still required in local hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities.

That includes UnityPoint Health-Meriter, UW Health, and SSM Health.

Each hospital or clinic has its own set of guidelines to go along with masking, so make sure to check before you go.

