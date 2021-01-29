Yes, Aaron Rodgers was riding in the back of a truck with a case of beer in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Yes, it was him.

Packers quarterberback confessed that it was him riding in the back of a teammate’s pickup truck, hoisting a case of Miller Lite while riding through Green Bay in a video that’s gone viral online in the past day.

currently watching Aaron Rodgers getting a ride in the back of a truck 😂😂 I love my quarterback pic.twitter.com/xOwOl14kVX — 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙠 ³³ 🧀 (@GoatAaronJones) January 29, 2021

Former teammate A.J. Hawk says Rodgers would have been getting a ride back to Lambeau Field from the practice field at some point during the season.

Ya that was me 💪🏼😂 Listen to @OfficialAJHawk and it was @DavidBakhtiari ‘s truck and soggy beer cases. How ya doin keep it movin @PatMcAfeeShow # https://t.co/P1qfRnUb2W — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 29, 2021

Rodgers confirmed it was him, saying it was offensive lineman David Bakhtiari’s truck, and the case of Miller Lite was soggy from sitting in the back of his truck in the elements.

Earlier this week, Rodgers addressed his future in Green Bay, saying “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back.”

