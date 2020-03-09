Yelich will be paid deferred money by Brewers until 2042

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will be paying Christian Yelich until 2042, when the All-Star outfielder is 50 years old.

Yelich’s $215 million, nine-year contract with the team calls for Brewers to defer $4 million each year from his $26 million annual salary from 2022-28.

Yelich’s new deal includes for salaries of $12.5 million this year and $14 million in 2021.

The 28-year-old outfielder is a two-time All-Star and a one-time Gold Glove winner.

