Xiaoping Sun, age 49, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, after almost six years battling with brain cancer.

Xiaoping was born on July 14, 1971, in Shandong, China, the son of Licun Sun and Xiuyun Yang. Xiaoping married Fengli Zhang on July 17, 1996, in Beijing, China. Together Xiaoping and Fengli raised two amazing and strong children, David and Eric.

Xiaoping graduated from Shandong Agriculture University in 1993. He then attended graduate school at China Agriculture Institute and got a master’s degree in biology science. It was at the Shandong Agriculture University where Xiaoping met Fengli and where their adventure began in the fall of 1990. After they moved to Maryland from China, Xiaoping attended and graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, where he obtained his Degree of Doctor of Philosophy on Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics. Xiaoping was a professor in Wuhan University, China and the CEO of a laboratory consulting company, accomplishments he worked very hard to obtain and was very proud of.

He was a loving husband to Fengli. He adored his kids and they brought him great joy. He loved his kids who lit up his heart when they played and talked in front him. Xiaoping was a loving son, he enjoyed video chat with his mom and dad. He was the big brother to Xiaoqing and Xiaohong, whom he played together with when he was little. He also had a wonderful group of college friends who affectionately called him “general”- although no one knows where this nick name came from. Xiaoping will always be remembered for his hardwork and his dedication to family.

He had a passion for history and geography. He appreciated nature and loved watching birds in the wildlife. Xiaoping enjoyed taking walks in nature and just spending time relaxing in the sun and the outdoors. He had a talent for drawing. He was always friendly and easy going. Comic dialog was of great interest to Xiaoping.

Xiaoping is survived by his wife, Fengli Zhang; two sons, David Sun and Eric Sun; parents; and two sisters, Xiaoqing Sun and Xiaohong Sun.

A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Charles presiding.

Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM, may visit Xiaoping’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com. and click on Watch Webcast link at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery.

A procession from GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg to Forest Hill Cemetery will take place following the service. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

