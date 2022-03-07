Wyatt David Hamlin

Wyatt David Hamlin peacefully gained his angel wings in the comfort and safety of his parents’ arms on March 1, 2022 at UW Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wyatt was the son of David Hamlin (Mineral Point) and Kayla Case (Butternut, WI). He came into the world on October 20, 2021, making our son, Ivan, a proud big brother. Ivan was a loving, attentive, brother who loved changing diapers and feeding Wyatt. Ivan asked daily if Wyatt had gotten his teeth yet and was looking forward to sharing a bedroom with him. Our Wyatt was a beautiful boy that radiated pure love. He greeted us with the biggest smile each morning. Our family cherished our mornings together. We loved laying in bed with Wyatt talking and laughing, Ivan asking, “Isn’t he handsome?”

Our family will desperately miss our group hugs and kisses. Wyatt loved being held and having his bottom patted when falling asleep. He entertained us by blowing spit bubbles and kept us on our toes by grabbing mommy’s hair or daddy’s beard. Wyatt was not a fan of daddy’s whisker rubs and preferred dad over mom during bath time. But mom was always ready and waiting with a towel, a bottle of lotion, and a comfy pair of jammies. Everyone who met Wyatt was blessed to witness his huge smile and sparkling eyes. Nearly everyone who had the privilege of meeting him commented on Wyatt’s beaming smile and content demeanor.

Wyatt was greeted in heaven by his grandpa, John Case Jr., and great-grandparents W.D. Hamlin, Virginia and Gus McConnell, Arlene and Leroy Houle, and John Case Sr.

Wyatt will be missed by his parents Kayla Case and David Hamlin and proud big brother Ivan Case of Mineral Point; his grandparents Elizabeth Case and Peter Schwenzfeier of Monfort and Wendell and Patty Hamlin of Mineral Point. He is further survived by great-grandmothers Marilyn Sellers of Park Falls, Louise Hamlin of Mineral Point, aunts and uncles Crystal (Dan) Meyer of Superior, John (Ally) Case of Santa Barbara, Britney (Wayne) Schnautz of Park Falls, Zoe Revak of Monfort, Becky Hamlin of Minneapolis, and Maggie (Jake) Sanchez of Highland along with cousins Ethan and Natalie Meyer, Harper Case, Audrina Damrow, Dalia Schnautz, Marlowe Lindberg, and Dakota and Blake Sanchez along with numerous loving great-aunts and great-uncles, cousins, and friends. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the PICU staff at UW Children’s Hospital, especially Hanna, Heidi, Ben, and Fatima.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

In lieu of flowers, we request that you donate in Wyatt’s name to Babies Gone Too Soon, livgracefully.org, or Mikayla’s Grace, Inc.

Though Wyatt’s life was short, he lit up our universe. Wyatt gave us a lifetime of love that we will hold in our hearts forever.

