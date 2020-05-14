WWII vet, ex-Portland police officer to walk 100 laps before 100th birthday

A Portland man is preparing for his 100th birthday by walking 100 laps around the track at a local park.

Bud Lewis is a World War II veteran who also worked as a Portland police officer for 10 years. His 100th birthday is in August, and before then, he plans to walk 100 laps around the track at Duniway Park.

Lewis’ goal is to raise money for Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division during a time when they’re helping more people than ever.

“I’m just here doing what I can to help Sunshine Division help thousands of people that they help at this time of crisis and it’s a fun thing to do for me,” Lewis said. “I keep busy doing this and seeing wonderful friends and that’s the gist of it. It’s an honor for me to do this, thank you.”

Lewis was the commander of the Sunshine Division when he worked for the police bureau. He plans to do at least two laps a day until his birthday. When he’s done, he will have walked 25 miles.

