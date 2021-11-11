WWI veteran added to Madison VA’s Hall of Heroes

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s VA hospital has added a World War I veteran to its Hall of Heroes.

Sgt. Thomas Feeney was posthumously inducted on Wednesday. The Hall of Heroes showcases veterans who served with valor and have a connection to the hospital.

Feeney was awarded the Silver Star for his actions in Frace during the war.

“His commander was killed in action, and as an enlisted man, he took over and he saw through the mission without any more of the men being killed during that action, his granddaughter Cathy Price said.

Before coming to the United States, Feeney tried to join the Irish army at age 17. He was kicked out when they learned his age.

That’s when Feeney sailed to New York and joined the U.S. Army for two terms.

