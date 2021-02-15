Wrecker hit bridge while leaving scene of previous crash, two occupants injured
PORTAGE, Wis. — Two people were injured Saturday while clearing the scene of a crash that happened hours earlier.
Wisconsin State Patrol troopers initially responded to mile marker 106 on I-90/94 eastbound just before noon for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Their investigation revealed traffic had slowed because of a vehicle that had driven into an eastbound ditch.
While traffic was slowed, a semi-truck failed to slow down in time and jackknifed, causing it to crash into a slow semi ahead of it.
The rear semi’s trailer spilled its cargo on the interstate and both semis sustained disabling damage.
Around 6:20 p.m., roughly six hours after the first crash, a wrecker that had removed one of the semis from the first crash hit the underside of the Highway 33 overpass while traveling eastbound on I-90/94.
Authorities said both occupants of the wrecker were injured in the crash. The bridge also sustained damage, according to a news release.
The roadway was closed to remove the vehicles and the bridge was closed as a precaution. A bridge inspector responded to the scene and verified the bridge was stable.
