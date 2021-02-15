Wrecker hit bridge while leaving scene of previous crash, two occupants injured

Logan Rude
Posted:
by Logan Rude
A generic Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PORTAGE, Wis. — Two people were injured Saturday while clearing the scene of a crash that happened hours earlier.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers initially responded to mile marker 106 on I-90/94 eastbound just before noon for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Their investigation revealed traffic had slowed because of a vehicle that had driven into an eastbound ditch.

While traffic was slowed, a semi-truck failed to slow down in time and jackknifed, causing it to crash into a slow semi ahead of it.

The rear semi’s trailer spilled its cargo on the interstate and both semis sustained disabling damage.

Around 6:20 p.m., roughly six hours after the first crash, a wrecker that had removed one of the semis from the first crash hit the underside of the Highway 33 overpass while traveling eastbound on I-90/94.

Authorities said both occupants of the wrecker were injured in the crash. The bridge also sustained damage, according to a news release.

The roadway was closed to remove the vehicles and the bridge was closed as a precaution. A bridge inspector responded to the scene and verified the bridge was stable.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.