Wrecker hit bridge while leaving scene of previous crash, two occupants injured

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PORTAGE, Wis. — Two people were injured Saturday while clearing the scene of a crash that happened hours earlier.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers initially responded to mile marker 106 on I-90/94 eastbound just before noon for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Their investigation revealed traffic had slowed because of a vehicle that had driven into an eastbound ditch.

While traffic was slowed, a semi-truck failed to slow down in time and jackknifed, causing it to crash into a slow semi ahead of it.

The rear semi’s trailer spilled its cargo on the interstate and both semis sustained disabling damage.

Around 6:20 p.m., roughly six hours after the first crash, a wrecker that had removed one of the semis from the first crash hit the underside of the Highway 33 overpass while traveling eastbound on I-90/94.

Authorities said both occupants of the wrecker were injured in the crash. The bridge also sustained damage, according to a news release.

The roadway was closed to remove the vehicles and the bridge was closed as a precaution. A bridge inspector responded to the scene and verified the bridge was stable.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.