WPS employees deliver treats to SSM Health

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Hospital workers at SSM Health got a special delivery on Wednesday.

Representatives from WPS wanted to show their appreciation for the work doctors, nurses and medical staff have done during the pandemic, so they stopped at Costco to grab treats before heading to the COVID-19 unit.

Before the pandemic, WPS would sponsor pizza parties for the staff, but the grab-and-go model fit better given current best practices.

“We see in the hospital what you see in the community, so we really appreciate our staff is not always able to get their meal breaks or get their snack breaks to kind of have something that’s individually wrapped and they can grab and kind of fill them up and energize them and keep them out on the floor,” SSM Health respiratory floor director Beth Rozak said.

As WPS was boosting staff morale, they also wanted to remind the public to get boosted.

