Would-be robber grabbed woman, demanded money at Warner Park, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A woman was robbed at Warner Park while walking on a bike path Sunday afternoon, according to an incident report.

The 47-year-old victim told police the robber wrapped his arms around her, demanded money and tried pushing her into a wooded area. According to the report, the woman screamed, bit the stranger and was able to run off to call police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

