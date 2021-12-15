World’s Largest Brat Fest to return to in-person event in 2022 for 40th anniversary

After two years of alternative forms of hosting the event, organizers of the World's Largest Brat Fest are planning to bring back the event to Willow Island in 2022.

The event, which is celebrating its 40th year, is going to be back on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center over Memorial Day Weekend in 2022, according to a release.

There will be more than 70 local and Midwest entertainers performing throughout the weekend, along with plenty of brats. The event is a fundraiser for local charities and supports about 100 nonprofits.

In 2020, organizers held a Virtual Brat Fest to make donations and raised more than $100,000 for Brat Fest charities. This past year, they hosted “Build Your Own Brat Fest,” where more than 180 local businesses in Dane County served brats on Memorial Day Weekend.

The next iteration marks a return to the traditional format for Brat Fest with a carnival, petting zoo, kid zone, volleyball tournaments and more. According to the release, organizers plan to follow all health department and public health orders and recommendations during the festival.



