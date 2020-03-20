World’s Largest Brat Fest postponed to August

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

The annual World’s Largest Brat Fest, which is typically held during Memorial Day Weekend, is being postponed to August.

Jeff Schroeter, the sales and marketing director for Brat Fest Inc., says the festival will be Aug. 28-30.

Schroeter says pushing it back will allow the community to get back on its feet. Also it will make sure they can provide a safe environment for volunteers and guests.

