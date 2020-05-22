World’s Largest Brat Fest kicks off virtual fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. — The World’s Largest Brat Fest begun its Virtual Brat Fest fundraiser Friday morning.

The virtual event was created after the actual Brat Fest was canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the news release, the fundraiser started at 6 a.m. on the Brat Fest website.

The first $30,000 raised will be “matched dollar for dollar” with the help of the event’s 2020 sponsors, including Metcalfe’s, Johnsonville and Eat Street.

“We know there are over 120 nonprofit organizations who are counting on the dollars that they raise for their organization every year at Brat Fest,” said organizer Tim Metcalfe. “Brat Fest has been around for 37 years, raising over $2 million to date, supporting over 120 nonprofits and we need the community’s help so together, we can match our 2019 donation total of $105,000 and help these important community partners through this difficult year.”

Aside from expenses, organizers said all Virtual Brat Fest sales will be donated to local charities.

Organizers said there are no actual food or drink items being sold, and that the event is only an online fundraiser.

The virtual “menu” will include the following items:

Johnsonville brat, Johnsonville chipotle, cheddar bart, Boar’s Head hot dog, field roast veggie brat are all $3 each. Virtual brat 5-packs are also available for $15 each

Virtual Pepsi ($3 each)

Virtual Beer ($6 each) with a choice of Budweiser, Ale Asylum, Capital Brewer or Karben4

Virtual Yahara Bay cocktail ($6 each)

Virtual Wollersheim wine ($6 each)

There is no minimum virtual order size or fee.

All donors will receive a thank you certificate through email. Donors who buy $60 or more will have the option of receiving a limited edition T-shirt that says “Brat Fest 2020 – Caring Not Cancelled.” The shirts cannot be purchased anywhere else and will be exclusive to those who donate $60 or more.

