World’s Largest Brat Fest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

MADISON, Wis. — The World’s Largest Brat Fest has been canceled this year over coronavirus concerns, according to a news release Tuesday.

The free annual community music festival normally draws over 125,000 visitors each year. This summer’s festival was postponed to August prior to being canceled completely.

“Brat Fest has always marked the beginning of summer here in Madison, with its free live music and raising money for hundreds of local charities and it’s with a heavy heart that we must cancel this year’s event,” said Tim Metcalfe, Brat Fest Organizer. “Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all is of our paramount concern. With over 4,500 volunteers, thousands of musicians and over 125,000 festival-goers coming to the three day event, with the uncertainty of what healthy social distancing might look like in August, we decided it would be best for everyone to cancel this year’s event and begin looking forward to Memorial Day Weekend in 2021.”

Organizers said next year’s festival has been scheduled for May 28 to 30, 2021 on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Brat Fest Music Director Michael Alexander said organizers will announce next year’s headliners in January.

