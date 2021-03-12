World’s Largest Brat Fest announces ‘Build Your Own Brat Fest’ event

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The World’s Largest Brat Fest has been canceled once again, but organizers have come up with a creative alternative.

Instead of gathering at the Alliant Energy Center, Brat Fest has teamed up with Johnsonville to host a “Build Your Own Brat Fest” event.

The brats will be available Memorial Day weekend at participating sports bars and restaurants across Dane County.

“When we cancelled the 2020 festival, we hoped that pandemic conditions would have improved enough for us to host an event in 2021,” said Brat Fest organizer Tim Metcalfe. “However, while we are headed in the right direction having a vaccine available, it is still not time for large, public gatherings just yet.”

A news release said 100% of the proceeds will benefit local charities.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.