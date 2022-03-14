World War II veteran turns 100 years old, celebrated with parade

by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — It was a special day Sunday for a World War II veteran.

One day after turning 100 years old, Bill Eberhardt was celebrated by the Janesville community with a drive-by parade.

It included the local color guard, state patrol and Janesville police and fire.

Eberhardt said he was surprised and touched by the celebration.

“Just amazing,” he said. “The word speechless is the right word.”

His daughter said the look on her dad’s face during the parade was just amazing.

