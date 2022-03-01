World Championship Cheese Contest returns to Madison

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Tuesday marked the first day of the World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison.

The event, which is hosted every other year by the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association, runs through Thursday at the Monona Terrace.

Normally a large public event, this year’s attendance will be limited to judges and volunteers.

“With COVID-19 it’s a different vibe, but still it’s a reunion,” Tim Omer, the managing director of Monroe-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth, said. “There’s so many great cheeses here, so many great cheesemakers, so many great industry supporters.”

Foreign cheeses have dominated the competition in recent years, but Emmi Roth took home the top prize in 2016 with its Roth Grand Cru Surchoix cheese.

Judges are set to announce this year’s winner at 2 p.m. Thursday. To watch the announcement, click here.

