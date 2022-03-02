World Championship Cheese Competition is underway in Madison

The World Championship Cheese Contest kicked off in downtown Madison Tuesday, with nearly 3,000 cheeses from 29 countries up to be crowned the 2022 World Champion.

More than 50 judges from around the world — including 18 from Wisconsin — sat down to judge cheeses in 141 categories, including the Wisconsin favorite cheese curd class.

While each cheese is different, judges are generally looking at things like the body, texture and flavor of the cheese when they take a bite. Each cheese starts with a perfect score of 100, and points are deducted with each imperfection found by judges.

Dean Sommer, a member of the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) and Madison resident, judged mozzarella with Dr. Giuseppe Rostiti from Montelibretti, Italy.

Sommer has more than 38 total years of experience in cheese, and has been a consultant for the CDR for more than half that time. He said a good mozzarella comes in a very clear brine, has a shiny inside, with a clean, milky flavor.

“I joined on to the largest cheese manufacturer in the ‘80s, and never looked back,” Sommer says. “I get to judge cheeses from all over the nation, and sometimes the world as part of my day-to-day.”

“I think it’s so cool to learn from other experiences around the world,” Assistant Director of the CDR, and Madison resident, Dr. Mark Johnson says. Johnson says that he and his partner at the event — Miguel Rolo, a sheep’s milk cheese expert from Portugal — have judged together twice before.

“Plus, he’s a bird photographer and I am too,” Johnson says with a smile.

While mozzarella and sheep cheese are more traditional cheese categories, a newbie in the contest — cheese curds — is certainly a category of cheese close to our hearts.

Marianne Smukowski, a Madison resident and longtime contest judge, was put in charge of judging the unflavored curds, along with a former Madison resident and current Associate Professor at Penn State Dr. Kerry Kaylegian.

“It was high time for a cheese curd class,” Smukowski says. “It really started in Wisconsin and spread all over.”

The quality of unflavored curds come down to a number of factors, but Smukowski says the freshness can really distinguish the good from the bad.

“I want that squeaky-ness on my teeth, and I want a good amount of salt to follow,” she says.

However, it’s not just cheese that gets judged at the competition, as Madison residents Kimberlee Burrington and Susan Larson were judging yogurts as the event kicked off. Burrington is a food scientist with the American Dairy Products Institute, while Larson works with CDR, and has been judging dairy ingredients for 14 years.

Yogurt has been in the contest for about five years according to Burrington, in-part because yogurt can be very similar to cheese in the evaluation process.

Judging will continue this week, with the championship round kicking off Thursday morning. While each category will have a winner crowned, only one cheese will remain standing by Thursday afternoon as the 2022 World Champion.

You can watch a livestream of the championship announcement here.