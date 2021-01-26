Worker seriously injured after falling 30 feet at construction site

MADISON, Wis. — A man suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling 30 feet at a construction site.

The man was working at a building near the N. Ingersoll St. and E. Mifflin St. intersection, according to a release from the Madison Fire Department.

Crews said the man suffered multiple injuries but was alert when they arrived. The man said he was walking on a catwalk when he fell 30 feet to the concrete below.

The man was found on the fourth floor. First responders used a stokes basket to bring him down to the ground level, the release said.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Madison Police Department also responded to the site for further investigation.

The fall was determined to be an accident, the release said.

