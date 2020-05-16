Worker dies clearing track during Wisconsin school bus race

Associated Press by Associated Press

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Authorities say a track worker at a Wisconsin raceway was killed during a school bus race while trying to move a damaged bus.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Edward Nicholson, of River Falls, died after the bus rolled onto him at Cedar Lake Speedway near New Richmond.

Authorities say the bus became undriveable after a crash.

It was the first night of racing at the speedway.

It opened its season after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments