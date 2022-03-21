Work to turn old Sugar Creek Elementary site into housing complex begins

by Kyle Jones

VERONA, Wis. — Construction began Monday at the old site of Sugar Creek Elementary School, as crews work to turn the site into a housing complex.

The project, which is led by the Alexander Company and Steve Brown Apartments, will bring 100 housing units to Verona. The community will be called Schoolhouse Yards, an homage to the old school.

“We wouldn’t be here if not for the strong leadership of the City of Verona,” Alexander Company president Joe Alexander said in a statement. “This project will be an extension of downtown Verona while offering affordable housing to support its workforce.”

The housing complex will consist of five buildings surrounding a clubhouse.

Developers also plan to build a 10,000 sq. ft. building at the corner of Verona Avenue and Marietta Street to provide retail space, as well as a two-acre-plus park.

The $23.2 million initiative is scheduled to welcome its first phase of new residents in the Fall.

