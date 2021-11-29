Work on I-39/90 expansion in Dane, Rock counties set to wrap up this week, WisDOT says

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Work on the Interstate 39/90 expansion project between the Madison Beltline and the Wisconsin/Illinois state line is set to wrap up this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The majority of the road is fully open, though a few daytime and nighttime traffic impacts can be expected throughout the week at the interchanges with Interstate 43 in Beloit and with the Beltline. By Friday, all work is set to be done, WisDOT said.

Some smaller projects like bridge staining and permanent pavement markers are set to happen in the spring. After that, the 45-mile project that broke ground in 2015 will be complete.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers cut the ribbon on the project earlier this month.

For a full list of remaining temporary ramp closures, click here.

