Work on Beltine Flex Lane project to resume next week

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Construction season will resume next week on the Beltline, with work starting on the eastbound lanes at Todd Drive as part of the ongoing Flex Lane project.

Overnight lane closures and traffic shifts in the area will begin the night of Sunday, March 13 and is expected to wrap up sometime in June.

Work will be done both at night and during the day, and will likely affect traffic in a number of ways, including:

Traffic shifts on the eastbound Beltline near Todd Drive

Lane and shoulder closures during off-peak times

Overnight closures on Todd Drive under the Beltline, but Todd Drive will remain open during the day

Periodic nighttime closures between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. of eastbound Beltline entrance and exit ramps at Todd Drive

Todd Drive ramp to eastbound Beltline will be completely closed for a period of one month

Substantial noise during daytime and nighttime hours

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says westbound lanes of the Beltline at Todd Drive will not be affected by the work on the Flex Lane project.

Crews have already installed all of the signage necessary for the Flex Lanes, which will create an extra lane on both the eastbound and westbound Beltline between Whitney Way and the I-39/90 interchange during peak traffic times.

The DOT says it will continue testing the Flex Lane components through the spring before the system becomes fully operational this summer. The opening of the Flex Lanes was delayed due to a computer chip shortage.

