Work begins to make way for 10-story Oliv Madison development along State Street corridor

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Work has begun to make way for the latest large-scale redevelopment in the State Street corridor.

Construction equipment has appeared and fencing has gone up in the area along West Gorham, West Johnson and State streets that is slated to become Oliv Madison.

In December, the Madison Common Council approved the 10-story development, which is slated to bring 386 housing units and more than 23,000 square feet of retail space. More than 100 housing units would be made available for low-income students, and according to its website, the building will also offer some retail space at below-market rent.

The site was formerly home to multiple longtime downtown businesses, including A Room of One’s Own Bookstore, which has since moved to the Atwood neighborhood on the city’s east side.

The building is currently set to open in the summer of 2024, according to its website. Core Spaces, the company behind the project, also built luxury student housing buildings The Hub and The James closer to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Renderings via Madison Common Council documents

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

