Work begins on Cranston Road traffic calming project

by Site staff

BELOIT, Wis. — Work began Monday on the Cranston Road corridor improvement project in Beloit.

The improvements are being made to address safety concerns between Milwaukee and Shopiere roads, an area with a history of crashes and speeding complaints.

The changes are designed to slow traffic and reduce crashes in the area.

“I just want to remind people to slow down while people are working in the area,” city of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock said. “It’s important for the safety of the contractors for people in the area just to be patient as this goes forward.”

Cranston Road will remain open while work is underway.

Construction is set to wrap up by the end of the year.

