Work begins on Camp Randall’s south end zone renovation

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — While the Badgers’ regular football season may be coming to an end this weekend, Camp Randall is beginning a new journey.

UW Athletics officials and Bucky Badger himself took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marking the start of renovations on the south end zone.

The renovations will bring new premium seating and hospitality clubs. Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said the new area will be for more than just football.

“The south end zone will not be limited to seven Saturdays a year,” he said. “It will benefit our department through new programming opportunities in ways limited only by our own imagination.”

Work is set to wrap up to allow the area to open for the start of next football season.

