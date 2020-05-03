Word on the Street 5K goes virtual

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

VERONA, Wis. — Amid the pandemic, plenty of organizations are having to find ways to host events virtually.

The Verona Public Library hosted its annual Word on the Street 5K online Saturday morning.

Organizers said instead of choosing to cancel the event, racers could run a 5K anywhere, whether it be in their neighborhood, on a trail, or even on a treadmill.

They said they wanted people to still have the opportunity to run and keep the tradition going.

Funds raised from the race go to the library’s endowment fund, which supports special exhibits and traveling programs.

More than 150 runners participated Saturday.

