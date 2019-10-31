Woodson, Harris selected for Packers Hall of Fame

Star defensive backs picked for induction

Jay Wilson by Jay Wilson

Cornerbacks Charles Woodson and Al Harris have been selected for induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame next April.

Woodson won the 1997 Heisman Trophy at Michigan and was the fourth overall draft pick by the Oakland Raiders in 1998.

He played his first eight seasons in the NFL with the Raiders before joining the Packers as a free agent in 2006.

In his seven seasons in Green Bay, Woodson had 38 interceptions and helped lead the Packers in their Super Bowl Championship season in the 2011-12 season.

Woodson was selected to four straight Pro Bowls with the Packers from 2008-11.

He holds franchise records for the most touchdowns on interceptions (nine) and the most defensive touchdowns (10).

Harris was selected in the sixth round of the 1997 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M-Kingsville by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and after spending his first season on the practice squad, played the next five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2003, the Green Bay Packers acquired Harris in a trade, and he spent the next eight seasons in Green Bay, racking up 14 interceptions and 108 passes defensed.

He earned back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2007-08 after receiving alternate recognition the previous three years.

